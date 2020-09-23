Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Ossining Children’s Center

On September 23 at 10 a.m. the Ossining Children’s Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Rebecca and Arthur Samberg Building. The 2700-square-foot facility, located at 32 State Street in Ossining, will bring all of the Center’s programs under one roof while meeting the growing need for infant, toddler, preschool and before and after-school care in the greater Ossining community.

Rebecca Samberg, of Ossining, cut the ribbon for the new building named for her and her late husband Arthur Samberg. Mrs. Samberg is a long-time board member of the Center and co-chair of the capital campaign that is raising the funds for the building project. “Art and I have always felt strongly that every child should be able to have the kinds of experiences that our children and grandchildren have had,” said Mrs. Samberg “This building will make those opportunities available to more children from our community.”

The Center’s new space enables more than 60 additional children to gain the skills necessary to thrive and succeed. The large state-of-the art classrooms, indoor gymnasium, large indoor common area, and multiple outdoor recreation areas provide ample space for children to learn, grow and play while staying healthy and safe. “Though welcoming children back during a pandemic is challenging,” said Assistant Executive Director Claudia Weger, “our flexible spaces, along with outside entrances for every classroom, allow for social distancing without compromising the integrity of our programs.”

In addition to providing quality reliable childcare for working parents the Center is a key part of Ossining’s efforts to revitalize the downtown area. The Center will help to increase economic activity in the surrounding neighborhood and create jobs for local residents.

OCC has been a fixture in Ossining for 125 years, helping families thrive, while maintaining partnerships with a range of community and cultural organizations. “The ceremony today is a testament to the interconnectedness and strength of our community,” said Executive Director Howard Milbert. “We would not be here without the generous support of compassionate community members, our local elected officials, and our community partners.”

The project was also awarded grants from New York State through the auspices of Assemblymember Sandra Galef and State Senator David Carlucci. OCC’s $17.8 million capital campaign to support the project has raised more than $15 million to date. The campaign also includes an expansion of OCC’s scholarship program to enable additional working families to enroll their children at the Center.