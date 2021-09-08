Remote and Part-Time Work: Is It for You?

In the COVID-19 world that changed many ways of doing typical things, the employment sector is evolving. Virtual work, in general, is becoming increasingly common as restrictions related to COVID-19 transpire. Moreover, new kinds of jobs emerge every day, and many current positions transition online or at least have the potential to be done digitally.

Individuals are also looking for greater flexibility in their work schedules, including the hours they dedicate to work and the place of their job. Thus, remote and part-time work types are getting more prevalent as people demand a better work-life balance.

With the increasing number of individuals working virtually or part-time, it's crucial considering the benefits and drawbacks of various work patterns. In this article, experts share their professional insights into the pros and cons of distant work.

What Is Remote Working and How Does It Work?

Working remotely, also referred to as working at home or freelancing, is a job alternative that allows employees to operate outside of the traditional office setting. It has steadily risen in popularity throughout the years, especially during the pandemic.

If you’ve never done any remote work before, you may be wondering, “How does working remotely work?” Well, working from home is possible in many ways, meaning that the employee is free to decide on the schedule and workload they are ready to assume.

Furthermore, it’s not necessary to possess expensive, specialized equipment to be a successful remote worker, though a dedicated workspace is preferred. Your attitude towards remote work and self-discipline are more important than premium office chairs, dual monitors, and an HD webcam.

Working from Home: Advantages and Disadvantages

Working remotely is an excellent option for individuals who wish to avoid being exposed to the coronavirus, want a small workplace, or have duties not requiring their presence in the employer’s office.

However, every individual new to remote working or considering starting one should think about the following working from home advantages and disadvantages:

Pros of Working Remotely

Better Life and Work Balance

Most remote employees enjoy flexible working hours, which allow them to start and finish their days whenever they decide, as long as their task is done well. Moreover, when it comes to taking care of your daily interests, controlling your working time may be very beneficial. It makes it simpler to manage duties like taking kids to school or doing the shopping.

Less Stress to Commuting

Depending on your location, the typical one-way commute time is 20 to 30 minutes. That’s almost an hour wasted each day traveling to work, and it’s stressful.

Furthermore, commuting is one of the drawbacks that is linked to higher levels of tension and worry. Studies indicate that traveling 10 miles each day is linked to health problems, including depression and increased blood glucose levels. That is why the benefits of remote work include less stress about traffic jams, crowded public transportation, etc.

Lower Spending

Workers may save approximately $4,500 per year by working from home. Gas, vehicle maintenance, parking charges, transportation, out-of-pocket meals, and other expenses may all be cut down or eliminated altogether. Moreover, these little sums add up to more cash in your wallet.

Improved Performance and Productivity

Working remotely means fewer distractions, less office gossip, a lower noise level, and fewer conferences. When you consider the absence of commuting, remote employees generally have more leisure time and fewer annoying disruptions of their workflow, which results in higher productivity—a major advantage of working remotely for both individuals and companies.

Better Work-Life Balance

Remote working has been proven to reduce stress, offer more free time for interests and passions, and enhance intimate relations, among many other things, making distant employees a happier and more committed workforce.

Cons of Working Remotely

Communication Problems

Good communication among coworkers is one of the most crucial matters that is lacking in a telecommuting setup. As a remote employee, you must interact with your coworkers through calls and chat. While teleconferencing is a viable option, it will never be as successful as conversing with someone who is physically there. Besides, it’s much simpler to contact an office coworker anytime you need to discuss work matters face to face.

Management Issues

While remote working may seem enjoyable and engaging, most individuals fail to realize that they are responsible for everything from their desktops to their internet service. These management issues may lead to reduced flexibility and motivation.

Limited Social Engagement

Remote working implies that you will lose social interactions with your coworkers. If you are an outgoing extrovert, the absence of social contact will impact you the most. Likewise, you are more likely to feel alone if you work all day without speaking to anybody. As a result, you’ll have to try a bit harder to connect with your team members and participate in virtual teamwork.

Difficulty Staying Focused

It may be tough to remain focused and achieve your goals with no constant monitoring and no one working near you. Indeed, it is one of the most challenging aspects of remote employment. You may quickly develop a laid-back mindset and a habit of procrastination. Thus, if you notice the formation of such habits, you urgently need to work on self-discipline and time management or seek an office job instead.

Uncertainties Between Life and Work

According to individuals who have tried to work online, the boundary limits between what is your leisure time and what is office hours are not always simple to discern.

Establishing a meal habit where you leave the workplace may be simple. However, when your workplace is your home, it would be more difficult. This necessitates a great deal of planning and focus.

Remote Work Is Doable

Remote and part-time work may be the ideal option if you like to effectively improve and manage your life while being productive and competent at work. Nevertheless, there are a few disadvantages of remote working to be aware of, and you’ll have to force yourself to manage them to remain successful when working out of the office. Also, the working from home advantages and disadvantages discussed in this article may help you understand workplace flexibility better and make an informed choice about whether to opt for a remote position or not.