Reading Rocks! Pop-Up Book Giveaway Piques Interest before Spring Break

Ossining’s Pop-Up Book Giveaway in April helped students select readings for spring break.

Community members, families and teachers donated books. School employees, parents and other volunteers staffed tables and helped children choose.

“This was a great opportunity to reach all students and get books into the hands of each of them,” said Megan Mastrogiacomo, the district’s community schools leader.

Seventh-grader Frank Alvarez chose Monet and the Impressionists for Kids and My Side of the Mountain by Jean Craighead George, noting that he read the latter in fifth grade and it “was one of the first books that I really got into.”

At Claremont School, fourth-grader Daniel Perez selected Weekly Reader’s States of Matter: Solids.

Carter Longville, an avid baseball and softball player, knew that Double Play at Short by Matt Christopher was the book for her. It tells the story of a boy and girl who face each other in a baseball championship series and learn they are twins who were adopted by different families.

The giveaway was the first districtwide event of its kind.