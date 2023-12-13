Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Voters Approve Capital Bond Vote

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, district residents approved an approximately $87 million Capital Bond Project. The unofficial results were 972 yes votes to 205 no votes as of 9:30 p.m.

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns can now move forward with the proposed Facilities Project, which will play a crucial role in supporting our mission to create a safe, nurturing, and enriching learning environment for our students.

“Having grown up in this town and now serving as Superintendent of the Tarrytown Union Free School District, it is my mission to ensure a successful and bright future for our students. Tarrytown has always been close to my heart. That’s why the Capital Bond Project is an important initiative that means a lot to me,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

The Capital Bond Project will handle infrastructure enhancements in each school to provide students an optimal academic setting, especially on the elementary level. Approximately, $6 million will come from District reserves, while approximately $87 million will come from the bond. An anticipated 53.6% of the total projected construction cost will be funded by state aid.

“This Capital Bond Project is about transformation. It’s about upgrading our outdated and overcrowded spaces into innovative environments that align with our educational goals. Together, we can now create a safe, productive, and inspiring learning environment for our students,” said Sanchez.

Over the last several years, the district has created amazing educational opportunities for the students of Tarrytown. The Capital Bond Project will afford the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns the ability to enhance those opportunities by providing a more modern, healthy, and innovative atmosphere.

“Our Facilities Committee and our Facilities Advisory Committees labored over important recommendations and advocacy efforts. I’m grateful for their efforts as well as the Tarrytown Union Free School District (TUFSD) staff, who have been thoughtful partners for us,” said Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. “Our voters have shown their trust in us to act in the best interests of our community. Our Superintendent of Schools and Board of Education have been laser-focused, and our kids are going to be the beneficiaries of all this hard work.”

Following the vote, the Tarrytown Union Free School District Board of Education submitted the lette below to River Journal.

Dear Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Community,

We would like to take a moment to express our gratitude for all of those who came out and voted. With your support, the Capital Bond Project was approved. We can now move forward with the Facilities Plan, which will bring much needed updates to the buildings where our students learn and grow.

The project will address the needs for infrastructure enhancements throughout the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. Students will greatly benefit from these improvements and will be able to learn in an optimal academic setting. All of this is thanks to you.

Thank you all for your unwavering support. We look forward to “Building a Better Tomorrow” for the students of Tarrytown.

Sincerely,

The Tarrytown Union Free School District Board of Education:

President: Ms. Michelle DeFilippis

Vice President: Ms. Cecelia Gordon

Trustees: Ms. Krista Barron, Ms. Ida Michael, Mr. John Paine, Ms. Deborah Taylor, Ms. Amanda Wallwin

District Clerk: Ms. Nelly Valentin