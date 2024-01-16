Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Select Ameresco for Energy Performance Contract

Energia, a leading engineering firm specializing in energy-saving facility improvement projects, has taken a significant step towards enhancing energy efficiency within the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. After an exhaustive Request for Proposals (RFP) process, Energia has chosen Ameresco as the winner to lead the Comprehensive Energy Audit.

Energia, acting as the Owner’s Representative during project development and implementation, issued the RFP in Fall 2023. After meticulous review and interviews conducted with respondents, Energia and District Administration are seeking Board approval to appoint Ameresco for the next phase.

Ameresco, an energy services company with a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions, is set to bring its decades of experience to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. Founded in 2000 and public since 2010, Ameresco has successfully delivered $14.3+ billion in energy solution projects.

The proposed project with Ameresco aligns with the innovative Energy Performance Contracting (EPC) model under NYS Energy Law Article 9. The approach ensures a budget-neutral solution, providing guaranteed savings and performance. Notably, the project aims to bring taxpayer relief, presenting a fixed price facility improvement project that is funded out of the guaranteed energy savings and affords opportunities to further foster community engagement.

Key goals of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns EPC include lighting improvements, energy management systems upgrades, a solar PV initiative with a district-wide capacity of 836.2 kWdc, as well as a Curriculum Enhancement Program to help support STEM learning for students.This solar array is expected to produce over 1,066,441 kWh annually, contributing to sustainability and renewable energy efforts. Ameresco’s success on their $1.2M Phase I EPC with the District further exemplifies their proven track record and history of success in partnering with the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, as well as their proven ability to implement these targeted energy conservation measures (ECMs).

“The District is very excited about the project. We are committed to enhancing the quality of the learning spaces for our students and staff. In addition, we are committed to making decisions that ensure a sustainable and efficient future for our school committee,” said Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns.

Ameresco’s commitment extends beyond project implementation. During the Comprehensive Energy Audit, students from the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will have the opportunity to engage with Ameresco and Energia engineers, gaining insights into the ECMs developed in their schools. Ameresco’s partnership would also provide a $75,000 STEM Curriculum Grant for the District.

The partnership between Energia and Ameresco reflects a strategic alliance aimed at delivering cutting-edge energy solutions to the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, ensuring a sustainable and efficient future for the educational community.