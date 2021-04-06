TUFSD Receives TELL Award for Technology Leadership

Technology has never been more critical to schools than during this past year. The Tarrytown Union Free School District (TUFSD) was honored by the Lower Hudson Valley Regional Information Center (LHRIC) at a virtual ceremony for its leadership in innovation, resulting in a positive impact on teaching and learning, and in effectively integrating technology in teaching and learning. The district received a TELL Award – Transforming Education through Leading and Learning, an annual recognition of innovation and outstanding practices in instructional technology from districts across the region.

When sharing the news with Superintendent Christopher Borsari, Executive Director of the LHRIC Kathy Conely explained that the TELL awards are traditionally given to a specific person within a district. However, this year, LHRIC decided to recognize the entire district. Ms. Conley said: “This is an honor for the whole-district, recognizing support of the Board of Education, Superintendent Borsari’s vision, hands-on guidance and direction from Assistant Superintendents Dr. Gail Duffy and Joy Myke, the support of the Principals, the dedication of the Technology Committee and the generous participation of the teachers.”

In conveying the news with District faculty and staff, Superintendent Borsari wrote: “I am sharing some wonderful recognition for our District; however, each and every one of you should be extremely proud because it is your work on behalf of our students that is being recognized. I would also like to acknowledge the efforts and leadership of Jean O’Brien, Dan Larkin and our entire technology department for their hard work and dedication, on demand support, and the incredible professional development that they have provided for our staff, students and families.

Since September, the Tarrytown schools have distributed 2560 Chromebooks to students, and provided hot spots to those with poor internet, while teachers have embraced new technologies to keep students engaged and connected. The District is extremely appreciative of LHRIC’s recognition of its efforts.

In accepting the award on behalf of the District, Dr. Duffy praised her colleagues, saying, “We rise by lifting others. This award is a testament to Jean, Dan, Joe and our technology department, along with the hardworking teachers and staff. Throughout this pandemic, they have demonstrated grit, perseverance and life-long learning.”