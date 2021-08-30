Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Names Brian Fried Assistant Superintendent for Business

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns named Brian Fried as the new Assistant Superintendent for Business. Mr. Fried will be stepping in for Kathy Ryan, who held the position in the interim after the departure of Joy Myke in July. As Assistant Superintendent for Business, he will serve as a cabinet member for the senior administrative team.

Along with his NYSED certification, Fried is a certified mediator as well as a graduate of the NYS Education Policy Fellowship Program at Columbia University Teachers’ College, the NYS Council of Superintendents’ Future Superintendent Academy and the NYS Association of Business Officials Leadership Academy.

Prior to joining the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, Mr. Fried was at the Millbrook Central School District for over 17 years where he began his administrative career as the Assistant Principal for the middle school and high school. Mr. Fried then became the founding Principal of Millbrook Middle School in 2006 after chairing the task force that facilitated the creation of a new stand-alone building for the middle school program. In 2010, he was tapped to become the Assistant Superintendent for Business, Finance and Operations, a role he held for the last 11 years. Mr. Fried has also served as a French and Math teacher.

“I believe the district is very fortunate to have Mr. Fried joining our team,” Superintendent Christopher Borsari told the Board of Education. “His comprehensive knowledge and experience will ensure that we continue to meet the needs of all of our learners.”

Mr. Fried is enthusiastic about joining the senior leadership team. “I am very excited to join this administrative and governance team that clearly puts the best interests of children in the forefront of its decision-making,” he said.

Mr. Fried’s will be joining the Tarrytown school district in November.