Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Launches Innovative Energy Performance Project with Energia

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns have announced a groundbreaking initiative that sets the stage for a brighter, greener future. In partnership with En ergia, a leader in energy solutions, the school district is undertaking an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) project to enhance school facilities and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Energy Performance Contracts are a visionary approach to elevating energy efficiency within the school district while staying mindful of budget considerations. This initiative will focus on implementing energy-saving innovations, including LED lighting upgrades, improved temperature control systems, advanced HVAC solutions, and the integration of solar power generation technology. These measures not only promise a more sustainable and eco-conscious educational environment but also offer the potential for long-term cost savings.

Energia, renowned for its expertise in energy solutions, will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to select experienced Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) to present comprehensive proposals outlining their strategies for optimizing energy efficiency across the schools. A distinguishing factor of the EPC approach is that the entire cost of the project must be covered by the guaranteed energy savings achieved over a specified period.

Dr. Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of Schools at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative initiative. “Our goal is not only to modernize our schools but also to create a sustainable and energy-efficient environment that aligns with our commitment to a greener future. Through this partnership with Energia, we are taking tangible steps towards a brighter tomorrow for our students and the community.”

The cornerstone of the initiative lies in the careful selection of an ESCO partner through a rigorous evaluation process. The chosen partner, in collaboration with Energia, will spearhead the design and implementation of energy-efficient solutions. This partnership aims to achieve well-lit, comfortable, and environmentally conscious schools that embody a vision of sustainability.

As the Public Schools of Tarrytown embark on this journey, the community can anticipate the modernization of facilities, a reduction in operational costs, and a significant contribution to a sustainable planet. This initiative underscores the district’s commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and quality education.

Stay connected for updates as the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, in partnership with Energia, pave the way for a greener and more energy-efficient future for the next generation.