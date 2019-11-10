PTA Launches Little Free Libraries in Ossining

The Ossining Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has installed Little Free Libraries at Park, Claremont, and Roosevelt schools.

“Everything that’s in here is for our students and for our community,” said Superintendent Raymond Sanchez at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Park School in late September.

Carrieann Sipos, director of elementary teaching and learning, read the first book from the Little Free Library.

The PTA is sponsoring special events at the Little Free Libraries on the third Friday of every month. On October 18, the PTA partnered with the Ossining Teachers Association and the Girl Scouts for a read-aloud event. The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival donated $200 in gift certificates to purchase books for the mini-libraries.

The Ossining mini-libraries are part of the Little Free Library book-sharing movement. There are more than 90,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 91 countries. The Ossining event schedule is posted on the Ossining Little Free Libraries Facebook page.