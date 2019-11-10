Ossining

PTA Launches Little Free Libraries in Ossining

November 10, 2019
Carrieann Sipos, director of elementary teaching and learning in the Ossining School District, reads the first book from the new Little Free Library at Park School.

The Ossining Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has installed Little Free Libraries at Park, Claremont, and Roosevelt schools. 

“Everything that’s in here is for our students and for our community,” said Superintendent Raymond Sanchez at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Park School in late September. 

Carrieann Sipos, director of elementary teaching and learning, read the first book from the Little Free Library. 

The PTA is sponsoring special events at the Little Free Libraries on the third Friday of every month. On October 18, the PTA partnered with the Ossining Teachers Association and the Girl Scouts for a read-aloud event. The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival donated $200 in gift certificates to purchase books for the mini-libraries. 

The Ossining mini-libraries are part of the Little Free Library book-sharing movement. There are more than 90,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 91 countries. The Ossining event schedule is posted on the Ossining Little Free Libraries Facebook page. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Pocantico Hills Students Prepare Vegetables for Annual Harvest Soup Day

Love of Reading Brings Irvington Students Together at Dows Lane Elementary School 

Circus Time at Briarcliff’s Todd Elementary

Union Church of Pocantico Hills—A Humble Church Housing Artistic Masterworks