Pocantico Teachers Give Lawn Sign to each Eighth-Grade Graduate

As eighth-graders approach the end of their years at Pocantico Hills School, administrators, teachers and families are finding ways to celebrate the major milestone.

The school has been working on what format their June 24 graduation will take. “Rest assured we are busy putting plans in place to recognize and celebrate them to the best of our ability while still adhering to state orders for keeping everyone safe,” Principal Adam Brown recently wrote to families.

“As we build our plan, we’re now gathering input from families and teachers to ensure that our graduates’ experience will be special and unique, including all the traditional elements of the past while even including some new traditions as well,” he added.

In the meantime, the Pocantico Hills Teacher Association is providing the school’s 26 eighth-graders with lawn signs that say, “Home of a Pocantico Hills School Graduate, Class of 2020.”

The soon-to-be graduates and their families appreciate the gesture. They have been sending in photos of themselves posing with the signs.

School administrators were also developing plans for two other major events: the National Junior Honor Society induction and the Middle School Awards Night.