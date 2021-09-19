Pocantico

Pocantico Students Start the New School Year with School Supplies and Ice Cream

September 19, 2021
Pocantico student enjoys his first day of school (Photo: Pocantico School District)

Pocantico Hills School students and teachers kicked off the school year on Sept. 9, welcoming children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Students arrived with bags full of supplies for the year, including cleaning wipes, in addition to their backpacks.

I scream you scream we all scream for ice cream (Photo Pocantico School District)

The Pocantico Hills PTA sponsored visits to campus by an ice cream truck to give students a special treat as they settle in for a new year during the pandemic. The first day was for elementary school children and the second was for the middle school.

About the Author: River Journal