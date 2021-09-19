Pocantico Students Start the New School Year with School Supplies and Ice Cream

Pocantico Hills School students and teachers kicked off the school year on Sept. 9, welcoming children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Students arrived with bags full of supplies for the year, including cleaning wipes, in addition to their backpacks.

The Pocantico Hills PTA sponsored visits to campus by an ice cream truck to give students a special treat as they settle in for a new year during the pandemic. The first day was for elementary school children and the second was for the middle school.