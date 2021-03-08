Pocantico Students Celebrate 100 Days of School

Pocantico Hills pre-kindergarteners dressed up as 100-year-old people for the 100th day of school during the last week of February, and kindergarteners decorated their outfits with 100 items of their choice.

Some of the youngest children had their hair sprayed gray and donned glasses. For a few of the girls, the eyeglasses were bejeweled with chains. One boy had glasses with built-in unruly eyebrows. One girl had a cane, and her mother had drawn black squiggles on her forehead to represent wrinkles and a bright red pair of lips on her mask.

Kindergarteners decorated their outfits with 100 items, ranging from colorful buttons and foam butterflies to beads and Minions stickers. They also played a game in which they had to roll a die and move a game piece in increments until they reached 100.