Pocantico Students Bring “Operation Valentine” to Senior Living Residents

A few dozen Pocantico Hills middle school students participated in the fifth annual “Operation Valentine,” creating special greetings for senior citizens.

Students cut out red, pink, purple, blue and green hearts and inscribed messages, then delivered the cards to residents of Atria, a senior living community in Briarcliff Manor, shortly before Valentine’s Day.

Eighth-grade classmates Peter Altieri and David Ford made cards for a World War II veteran at Atria. “The purpose of writing to him is to recognize his service and Valentine’s Day is a good time to do it, especially for a veteran who doesn’t have any family,” said Altieri.

“Just looking at the faces when you give them the cards is really special,” said eighth grader Stephanie Jimenez.

Ninth-grader Tyler Amsterdam, a freshman at Briarcliff High School, who also delivered the cards, started Operation Valentine five years ago and is proud that the tradition continues.