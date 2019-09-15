Pocantico Staff Spruces Up the School for Fall 

Pocantico Hills School staff members, summer employees, and contractors worked hard to spruce up the school building in preparation for the first day of school. They painted, wiped down desks, cleaned windows, and maintained the pool and grounds.

For the second floor of the southern wing, known as the 1954 wing, they ripped up carpeting in the hallway and classrooms to make way for long-lasting composite flooring.

Superintendent Richard Calkins said, “Our staff is the best and is greatly appreciated.