Pocantico

Pocantico Staff Spruces Up the School for Fall 

September 15, 2019
Summer employees were tasked with cleaning all the classrooms.

Pocantico Hills School staff members, summer employees, and contractors worked hard to spruce up the school building in preparation for the first day of schoolThey painted, wiped down desks, cleaned windows, and maintained the pool and grounds.  

For the second floor of the southern wing, known as the 1954 wingthey ripped up carpeting in the hallway and classrooms to make way for long-lasting composite flooring.  

Superintendent Richard Calkins said, “Our staff is the best and is greatly appreciated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Critically-Acclaimed “Sleepy Hollow Experience” Comes to Washington Irving’s Sunnyside 

Road to College: Back-to-School Toolkit 

Dog Attacks Cited as Reason USPS Terminated Delivery to Local Apartment Complex 

Philipse Manor Eagle Soars Once More 