Pocantico School District Appoints Adam Brown Principal 

The Pocantico Hills School District has appointed Adam Brown as the new principal and curriculum leader.

Brown, who was Pocantico’s director of curriculum and technology, started in his new position August 8, replacing Brent Harrington who left the district.

“When I met with Adam regarding this position, one thing stood out – his love for the Pocantico Hills community and respect for our teachers, staff, and students,” Superintendent Richard Calkins wrote in a letter to the community. “He said that our district is where he wants to be.”

“Whenever needed, he has never hesitated to step forward and help,” said Calkins, who has been superintendent since July 1.

With Brown’s appointment, the administrative team is complete. The district has “streamlined” its administrative footprint by eliminating the director of curriculum and technology position and is realigning resources.

Pocantico will need targeted support in key areas that Brown was responsible for, including instructional and administrative technology and the chief information officer position. The district has hired a math specialist and enlisted the support of other subject-specific instructional consultants.