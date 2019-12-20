Pocantico Recognizes Nearly 50 Students for “Super Summer Reading” 

Forty-six Pocantico Hills Central School students read a total of 696 books, an average of 19 each, for the “Super Summer Reader” program. The students listed the books in a log, which they submitted when they returned in September.

Library Media Specialist Anne Price Gordon, who has run the program for many years, held mini-parties this fall for students who participated. The celebration for first- and second-grade super readers took place October 17 in the library, where each student received a certificate documenting the achievement – along with some Halloween Oreos – and played a game of Seven Up.

“We’re so proud of you,” she told all.

Price-Gordon said she keeps the reading program low-key so as not to discourage reluctant or struggling readers and stressed that there is no competition to read the most books.

“There’s no magic number of books they have to read, just read as much as they can,” she said.