Pocantico Recognizes English Language Learners for their Success

Pocantico Hills School students who are not native speakers of English come from many countries including China, Libya, Colombia, Philippines, India and Ecuador.

Each year, the school celebrates the diversity of families’ cultural and linguistic backgrounds, and the strides students have made in learning English.

“All of you speak another language and that’s so powerful because in this world that we live in, we’re all global citizens,” said Joy Scantlebury, the school’s English as a new language teacher.

Staff members Carolina Reason and Vanessa Knightner, who moved to the United States from Spanish-speaking countries as children, spoke at the June 14 luncheon about their struggles and successes.

Reason told students “… follow your dreams. I know that each and every one of you has a gift and a passion. Don’t give up on that because of the language.”

Scantlebury and Anne Price-Gordon, the school’s library media specialist, gave out cloth bags filled with books and activities. Students who are going to high school next year received a gift bag and a copy of Dr. Seuss’ Oh the Places You’ll Go.