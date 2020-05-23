Pocantico Officials to Explain Tennis Court/Generator Budget Proposition in Virtual Meeting

Pocantico Hills Superintendent Richard Calkins and the district’s consultants are hosting a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday (5/28) to detail the $1.73 million budget proposition to rebuild the tennis court complex and purchase a generator.

Residents will vote on using up to $1.73 million in capital reserve funds to rebuild the tennis courts, which have long been closed because they are unsafe. The district would build four new tennis/pickleball courts and a fútsal court with the possibility of adding linings for other activities, such as four square, shuffleboard and an ice rink in the winter. The project would also include new lighting and fencing and 10 visitor parking spaces.

The work would be coupled with the purchase of a new emergency generator so the district could keep the district running at all times and serve as an emergency community shelter. Pairing the projects would increase the district’s eligibility for state aid by at least 10%.

If residents reject the proposition, the district will raze the old courts and turn the land back into greenspace.

This is the meeting link: tinyurl.com/pocanticotennisandgenerator. For more information on the proposition and the 2020-21 budget proposal, visit www.pocanticohills.org.

All voting on proposed budget and Board of Education seats takes place by absentee ballot this year. All registered voters will receive a ballot. The district clerk must receive the ballots in the mail by 5 p.m. June 9.