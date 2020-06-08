Pocantico

Pocantico Hills Students, Teachers, Staff Participate in “Zoomcerts” 

June 8, 2020
Gabbi Walters sings and dances during one of Pocantico Hills School’s Zoomcerts.

Pocantico Hills School students lost their chance to perform on stage in front of hundreds of people this spring, but vocal/music teacher Sheila DePaola gave them virtual opportunities in the form of Zoom concerts, or Zoomcerts, as she calls them. 

“I kind of felt like let them finish what they started,” Ms. DePaola said, adding that students had been learning the songs and accompanying dance moves before COVID-19 led to the school’s closure. 

Student Ella Pietrosani enjoys herself during one of Pocantico teacher Sheila DePaola’s Zoomcerts.

After conducting rehearsals via the newly popular video conferencing platform, she scheduled several ZoomcertsOn May 5, the first- and second-grade chorus performed Disney songs, including “Mickey Mouse Mash-Up,” “You Can fly” from “Peter Pan,” “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book. 

“I hope you keep up all of your hard work so I want you to just enjoy every minute, have a lot of fun and get your Disney ready because it is on, OK?” Ms. DePaola said in welcoming everyone. 

Afterward, third- and fourth-graders performed “On Our Way to Awesome,” a series of songs by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson. 

“Boys and girls, tonight I am dedicating your concert to you and your amazing families that you are home with and spending a lot of time with,” Ms. DePaola said. “You guys have displayed an amazing work ethic, perseverance and superpowers no matter how far apart we are and I want you to keep up the hard work. 

On May 22, children in pre-kindergarten through grade 8, as well as staff, joined a school singalong. Ms. DePaola and Principal Adam Brown performed a duet of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” The school held a patriotic Zoomcert on June 12 in honor of Flag Day. 

Student Danny McInerney laughs as he participates in one of Pocantico teacher Sheila DePaola’s Zoomcerts.

A total of about 100 students and staff attended the May 5 performances, and 76 people did for the singalong. “The kids and teachers kind of need that community spirit,” Ms. DePaola said. 

Ms. DePaola has been meeting weekly with seventh- and eighth-graders on Zoom. “They just wanted that connection and I normally see those kids every other day,” she said. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Irvington Middle School Eighth Grader Named Finalist in NY Times’ Editorial Contest

Washington Irving Students Deliver to Essential Workers 

School Districts Partner to Enrich their Communities during COVID-19 Pandemic

Morse Second Grade Students Discover the World of Poetry

About the Author: River Journal