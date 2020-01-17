Pocantico Hills Students Spread Holiday Cheer through Music 

Elementary and middle school students at Pocantico Hills School brought holiday cheer to audiences at their winter concerts on December 4 and 11.

The first- and second-grade chorus and the third and fourth grade chorus performed in the first concert. The students sang a variety of pieces including “Happy Hanukkah” by Teresa Jennings, “Este Es la Navidad” by Mike Wilson, “Winter Jam” by Mac Huff and John Jacobson, and the ever popular “Frosty the Snowman” by Steven Nelson and Jack Rollins.

On December 11, fifth through eighth graders presented band and choral performances including all from the Jazz Ensemble’s “Jingle All the Way,” a holiday medley of “Jingle Bells,” and “The Dreydl Song” to the Sixth Grade Band’s “Dance of the Jabberwocky.” The seventh and eighth grade band played four pieces, including Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and the seventh and eighth grade chorus performed “Let It Snow/Winter Wonderland,” an arrangement by Alan Billingsley, and “Everlasting Melody” by Rollo Dilworth. To close, both choruses sang “When the Lights All Shine” by Theresa Jennings.

The instrumental music teacher is Michael Murray; Sheila DePaola is the vocal/music teacher.