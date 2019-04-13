Pocantico Hills Selects New Superintendent of Schools

On Thursday, April 11, the Pocantico Hills Board of Education appointed Richard Calkins as its next superintendent of schools.

Mr. Calkins will take over for retiring Superintendent Carol Conklin-Spillane July 1. He will be joining Pocantico Hills from the Alfred-Almond Central School District in Allegany County, where he has been superintendent of schools for nearly a decade. Prior to that, he was principal of the district’s Jr./Sr. High School, chairman of the Committee on Special Education and a special education teacher.

The Board of Education selected Mr. Calkins following a comprehensive search led by Bob Christmann of NYS Leadership Group. The search process, which was confidential until Thursday’s announcement, resulted in a large and highly competitive pool of candidates from throughout the state of New York and beyond.

Board of Education President Al Pacile said the district is thrilled to welcome Mr. Calkins as its next leader.

“We are confident Rich is going to be a tremendous fit for our community and school,” he said. “Not only is he a top-notch educator and administrator with a long track record of success, he embodies the spirit of commitment and service to community that we envisioned at the start of our search.”