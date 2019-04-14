Pocantico Hills Girls Team Goes Undefeated 

Pocantico Hills School District’s girls basketball team celebrated with an undefeated winter season. The team was composed of ten students in seventh and eighth grade. The girls worked together during each practice, constantly encouraging and supporting one another. With dedication and perseverance, the team gave it their all at every game against competitive opponents.

“Throughout the season each team member showed their commitment by practicing every day to master fundamental skills, strategies, and new plays,” noted Emma Goodman, 5th Grade Math & Science Teacher and Athletic Director. “Highlights included three-point shots and baskets at the buzzer! It was a remarkable season for the Pocantico Hills girls basketball team!”