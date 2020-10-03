Pocantico Hills Foundation Grant Funds Painted Rock Garden at School

The Pocantico Hills School has a new garden bed filled with river stones for children to paint, thanks to a grant from the Pocantico Hills Foundation.

Students can take a rock home with them, paint it with joyful colors and messages, and return it to the garden. Family members, teachers and staff are also welcome to participate.

The garden has more than 70 painted rocks so far. Some of the messages in them are “Always be kind,” “Good vibes only” and “You got this.”

“It lights up my day every single morning, and I know it brings smiles to every else’s faces as well,” Principal Adam Brown said. “What better way to start our days?”