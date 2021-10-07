Peekskill’s Eduardo Ramirez One of Three Stepinac Students Named National Hispanic Scholars

Announcement Coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Three Stepinac High School students, including Eduardo Ramirez of Peekskill, have abeen recognized by the College Board as National Hispanic Scholars, joining a select number of students nationally who earned the prestigious designation.

The announcement coincided with National Hispanic Heritage Month which the all-boys Catholic secondary school is also celebrating.

In addition to Ramirez, C.J. Sanchez of New Rochelle, and Geovanny Rodriguez of the Bronx were also recognized. They are members of Stepinac’s Honors Academy, the small three-year, personalized learning program for academically top performing students to pursue advanced studies in four disciplines— engineering, health sciences, finance and law. Sanchez and Ramirez are in the Engineering Honors Academy and Rodriguez is in the Law Academy.

The College Board each year recognizes academic excellence by Hispanic/Latino high school students through its National Hispanic Recognition Program. The highly regarded AP Scholar designation is granted to about 5,000 of the more than 250,000 Hispanic/Latino juniors who scored in the top 10% of all students In the PSAT and passed at least two AP examinations.