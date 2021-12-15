Peekskill’s Eduardo Ramirez Accepted to Attend Columbia University

Eduardo Ramirez of Peekskill, and a senior at Stepinac High School, has been accepted to attend Columbia University, starting in the 2022 fall semester.

Ramirez will pursue his studies in Applied Mathematics, the application of mathematical methods by a wide and diverse range of fields that have attracted the student’s academic interest including engineering, medicine, physics, biology, computer science, among others

Earlier this year, Ramirez— who is a member of Stepinac’s Honors Academy — was among 1,345 high school students from 85 countries who earned the top honor of joining the finalist ranks in the 2021 GENIUS Olympiad’s international high school competitions.

Ramirez’s research project, entitled “Discovering predictive gene signatures in BRCA (Breast Carcinoma) patients via a novel hierarchical Bayesian Boolean matrix factorization framework,” analyzes the likelihood of inter-molecular conversations between the cancer cells to track, predict, and prevent further spread of the tissue.

This fall, he was also recognized by the College Board as a National Hispanic Scholar, an honor he shared with two classmates: C.J. Sanchez of New Rochelle and Geovanny Rodriguez of the Bronx.

A year ago, Ramirez co-founded a unique community service with Kimberly Alvarez, another student and Peekskill resident. Named Roots to STEMs, the program recruits volunteer mentors to provide free instruction in science, technology, engineering and math to students in low-income communities where disparities in qualitative learning are prevalent.