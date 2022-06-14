Peekskill Sophomore Named 2022 Hugh O’Brian Youth Leader

Rihanna DeFreitas of Peekskill, a sophomore at Maria Regina High School, was among a select group of students to be named 2022 Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leaders and who were recognized for this honor at the annual HOBY New York Metro Seminar held at Adelphi University. Rihanna was one of five students from Maria Regina selected.

About 150 students from throughout Westchester, Rockland, New York City and Long Island were celebrated for their outstanding leadership attributes.

Maria Regina High School Principal Maria Carozza-McCaffrey said: “We are honored that these young women of Maria Regina have been recognized for fulfilling the outstanding criteria set forth by HOBY. As budding inspirational leaders, these students strive to be agents of positive changes within our school community and beyond.”

HOBY was founded in 1958 by American actor Hugh O. Brian, dedicated to “training and nurturing the young leaders of tomorrow.” The first leadership seminar was held in Los Angeles.

The program, which has expanded to more than 70 locations in all 50 states as well as in 19 countries and regions, is designed to help sophomore high school students recognize their leadership potential. It achieves that mission by empowering the students with opportunities to interact with community leaders, participate in leadership workshops and team building exercises, and meet and befriend other like-minded students.