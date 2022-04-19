Peekskill Is ‘On the Move,’ Forum Tells Realtors 

Nearly 70 Hudson Valley realtors heard from community leaders about some of the ways that Peekskill is “On the Move” at a lunch forum March 24 at the Factoria at Charles Point. The event was hosted by Cynthia Lippolis and Joe Lippolis of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services River Towns Real Estate, in cooperation with Louie Lanza of Hudson Hospitality Group, who provided the lunch and venue.

In a detailed presentation, featured speaker Dr. David Mauricio, Superintendent of Peekskill City Schools, highlighted the multi-million-dollar upgrades in academic, sports and dining facilities, expanded curriculum for advanced placement students, girls empowerment, dual-language learning for grades Pre-K-5, rising graduation rates, and the award-winning robotics teram. He also noted that all-girls flag football is being introduced this month.

***

Louie Lanza said of Dr. Mauricio, “He was the missing piece that we needed in Peekskill schools.” Lanza also described a one-year, pilot culinary program as a partnership of the Lanza Family Foundation and Westchester Community College. It gives 11 students ages 17-21 a chance to work in a restaurant environment. He said with the hospitality business growing, it’s an ideal opportunity for them to learn to deal with people.

Joe Lippolis praised Lanza for being “one of the pioneers who have brought Peekskill to a new level, as part of our renaissance.” Also speaking were Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie and Mia Shervington of Peekskill City School District Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Entertainment at the event was provided by students in Peekskill High School City Singers and Strings.

> for new mobile app, search “Peekskill City School District”

> peekskillcsd.org