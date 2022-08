The City of Peekskill Youth Bureau is holding a Back to School Supply Giveaway today on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Pugsley Park located at 1038 Main Street, Peekskill, NY 10566. In preparation for the upcoming school year, the City of Peekskill Youth Bureau will be distributing over 1,500 book bags to youth in the community as well as school supplies courtesy of donations from community partners and various local organizations.