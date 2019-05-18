Pace Women’s Justice Center Hosts Eve Ensler at ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ Event

On May 16, the Pace Women’s Justice Center (PWJC), a non-profit provider of free legal services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse, held its 5th Annual Cocktails For A Cause event at The Eileen Fisher Learning Lab in Irvington, NY.

The evening included a conversation with Eve Ensler, Tony-Award winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues, author and activist, about her new book The Apology. Melissa Jeltsen, Senior Reporter with the Huffington Post led the conversation for the sold out Westchester crowd of over 150. All proceeds from the evening go to PWJC.

“When I saw that Eve Ensler had written a new book in which she was addressing her own abusive past and tackling the issue of how survivors of abuse begin to heal from their trauma, I knew her book and message would be a powerful tool to help survivors begin the healing process” said Cindy Kanusher, Executive Director of PWJC. “When Eve agreed to participate at our Cocktails for a Cause event, I was thrilled” continued Kanusher. “This year is our most successful yet!”

“I am honored and proud to stand with PWJC and have for many years been in awe of the profound and critical work they do for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and elderly abuse.” said Ensler.

Along with dinner, each guest received a signed copy of Ensler’s new book, The Apology, available in stores now.

For more information about PWJC, you can visit www.law.pace.edu/wjc.