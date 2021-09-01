Ossining’s Park School Principals Host Meet-Up for Incoming Pre-Kindergarteners

Park School Principal Emily Macias-Capellan and Assistant Principal Ellie Mercado welcomed rising pre-kindergarteners and their families Aug. 19 in nearby Nelson Sitting Park.

The event was part of the Ossining School District’s efforts to meet and engage with students and families over the summer.

The principal and vice principal read “Be Who You Are” to the children, who sat in a circle with their parents standing behind them. Afterward, the youngsters got to pick a new book to take home, and they each received a free blanket too.

Staff members from the Ossining Public Library were at the event to give out library cards each registered student. The children also spent time playing on the playground with new friends.