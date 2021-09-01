Ossining

Ossining’s Park School Principals Host Meet-Up for Incoming Pre-Kindergarteners

September 1, 2021
Park School Assistant Principal Ellie Mercado (left) and Principal Emily Macias-Capellan read a book to rising pre-kindergarteners in Nelson Park.

Park School Principal Emily Macias-Capellan and Assistant Principal Ellie Mercado welcomed rising pre-kindergarteners and their families Aug. 19 in nearby Nelson Sitting Park.

The event was part of the Ossining School District’s efforts to meet and engage with students and families over the summer.

The principal and vice principal read “Be Who You Are” to the children, who sat in a circle with their parents standing behind them. Afterward, the youngsters got to pick a new book to take home, and they each received a free blanket too.

Staff members from the Ossining Public Library were at the event to give out library cards each registered student. The children also spent time playing on the playground with new friends.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Pocantico’s Tennis Court Project Progresses on Schedule

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns Names Brian Fried Assistant Superintendent for Business

Summer Activities Keep Ossining Students Active, Engaged

Construction, Painting and Other Improvements Completed in Ossining Schools

About the Author: River Journal