Ossining Superintendent Is Honored by Peers

June 13, 2020
Dr. Raymond Sanchez  

The Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents [LHCOSS] has given its 2020 Distinguished Service Award to Ossining Superintendent Raymond Sanchez, who is president of the group. 

In presenting the award, Dobbs Ferry Superintendent Lisa Brady said, “You represent LHCOSS with dignity, passion for kids, schools and communities, and with a relentless emphasis on the moral obligations that we – as superintendents – have to our schools and communities.“ 

LHCOSS is a group of 75 school districts and four BOCES from Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. 

“Your grace and poise help to engender collaboration, even when the will for collaboration might not normally exist,” said Dr. Brady, who won the award last year.  

Dr. Sanchez, who has been Ossining superintendent since 2013, also led LHCOSS in 2017-18. He is a past president of the Putnam/Northern Westchester BOCES Curriculum Council, and a past liaison for the New York State Association of Bilingual Educators.  

He serves on various boards, including Feeding Westchester and Jacob Burns Film Center. 

 

 

