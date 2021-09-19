Ossining Students Started School on the Sunny Day after Hurricane Ida

The Ossining School District opened for the first day on Sept. 2, as scheduled, but classes began a few hours late after the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the county.

A week earlier, the district and community partners gave out away 600 backpacks, along with books and other supplies, at the Ossining RISES Community Kick-Off Party. RISES stands for renew, imagine, succeed, elevate and soar.

That event was planned to help students and families feel welcomed and prepared for the year ahead. They picked up school supplies, books and backpacks; played lawn games like croquet and ladder ball; listened to music; and took part in other fun activities. They also had a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the event, which took place at Ossining High School.

The school district thanked all the organizations that participated in the event and donated items to the backpack giveaway. They include the Ossining Public Library, the Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Ossining Teachers Association, Ossining PTAs, Open Door Family Medical Centers, Neighbors Link, DJ Johnny G, Rising Above Boundaries, Mike Risko Music, the United Way of Westchester and Putnam, Logrea Dance Academy, and the Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle, which works in Ossining schools.