Ossining Schools’ Technology Director Receives Leadership Award

The Lower Hudson Regional Information Center recently honored Mike Hanna, the Ossining School District’s director of technology, with an award for his leadership and outstanding approach to technology integration.

Hanna received a 2021 TELL (Transforming Education through Leading and Learning) Outstanding Leader Award during a virtual celebration March 16.

“Ossining is an amazing place with incredible teachers and a supportive team of administrators,” said Hanna, the district’s technology director since February 2016. “We have such hardworking students and I am thrilled to be a part of their successes.”

Anne M. Dorner Middle School Principal Kate Mathews, who nominated Hanna for the award, said he has worked hard to ensure faculty, students and families have the tools and training they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. He set up a comprehensive parent technology website and developed evening sessions for parents to learn about their children’s devices and applications. The training and materials were in Spanish as well as English.

Hanna has made sure all students have access to high-quality devices and strong internet service. He pinpointed geographic areas where usage was not as high and provided hot spots to increase connectivity. The district had been planning a 1:1 device program, but the pandemic required an accelerated process. In addition to the learning sessions, the Office of Technology was responsible for logistical considerations for device distribution, maintenance and collection.

Photo: Mike Hanna: Mike Hanna, the Ossining School District’s director of technology, recently received an Outstanding Leader Award from the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center.