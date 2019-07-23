Ossining Schools Promote Summer Reading

The Ossining School District, on a mission to prevent children from losing gains made during the school year, is working with partners all summer to saturate the community with books and reading opportunities.

“We want kids to have access to books, we want them to read lots of books, and we want to give them a choice based on their interests,” said Megan Mastrogiacomo, the district’s community schools leader.

Volunteers will read at 4 p.m. July 31 and August 14 in Nelson Park, as well as at Community BLOCK Parties. The district is planning Pop Up Read-Alouds in parks, at camps and in the Summer Food Program. The Ossining Loves to Read Book Mobile will be on the road, there will be several Pop-Up Lending Libraries at community events, the Summer ELA Academy at Park School, and the Summer Food Program.

Volunteers will meet with students at the Ossining Public Library during August’s Reading Buddies Program and are being asked to make audio recordings of books for the website.