Ossining School District’s Oprime Program Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Shop

December 12, 2023

The Ossining School District’s OPrime Program is thrilled to announce the Holiday Pop-Up Shop, offering a diverse selection of holiday goodies for parents and guardians. This festive shopping experience will take place at Theatre O, located at 25 State Street, Ossining, NY, from December 12 to 14.

EVENT DETAILS:

Dates: December 12-14
Time: 9:30-11:30 AM | 1:00-4:00 PM
Evening Hours: Wednesday, December 13, 5:00-7:00 PM
Location: Theatre O, 25 State Street, Ossining, NY

The Holiday Pop-Up Shop will feature a variety of items, perfect for the holiday season, including toys, winter items, books, and games. Parents and guardians are invited to explore the selection during the specified hours on Tuesday through Thursday or while supplies last.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for families to find unique and thoughtful gifts for their loved ones while supporting the OPrime Program and its initiatives. We encourage media representatives to attend and cover this heartwarming event that brings joy to the community during the holiday season.

