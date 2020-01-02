Ossining School District to Host Meeting on Importance of U.S. Census

The results of the U.S. Census have major implications for communities around the country, such as helping the federal government decide how to allocate billions of dollars for schools, hospitals and fire departments.

The Ossining School District is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to support the 2020 Census and make sure the community is accurately represented in the upcoming decennial count. Full participation will ensure that school funding is protected.

The district is hosting an informational meeting on Wednesday, January 8 about the importance of participating in the census.

It starts at 7 p.m. in the library of Ossining High School, 29 South Highland Ave. A Census Bureau representative will provide facts about the count and encourage full participation.

“It’s important that everyone is counted so our community and our schools receive the funding that we are due,” Superintendent Raymond Sanchez said. “Please join us at the meeting to learn the facts about the census and how you can help spread the word that full participation is crucial.”

The census counts everyone in the United States. The results are used to help determine how to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds each year for schools, highway construction, Medicaid, hospitals, fire departments, roads, housing and other services and resources. The data is also used to redraw district lines for the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures and local governments.

Other ways the information is used include:

Forecasting future transportation needs for all segments of the population.

Determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans.

Assisting federal, tribal, state and local governments in planning and implementing programs, services and emergency response.

Designing facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly and children.

Forecasting future housing needs for all segments of the population.

Attracting new businesses to state and local areas.

Publishing economic and statistical reports about the U.S. and its people.

Responses to the census are protected by law. The information is used for statistical purposes only.

For more information about the census, visit 2020census.gov.