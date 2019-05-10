Ossining School District Receives National Music Award

For the ninth consecutive year, Ossining received a Best Community for Music Education Award from the NAMM Foundation in recognition of its outstanding commitment to music instruction, making Ossining one of 623 school districts nationwide named for the honor.

The NAMM Foundation, which announced the awards on March 26, recognizes districts that are committed to providing high-quality music instruction to students as part of a well-rounded education.

Research has shown there are lifelong educational, cognitive and social benefits for children who receive music instruction. One study found that after two years of music education, participants showed more substantial improvements in brain development, as well as reading and listening skills, than their less-involved peers.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its roughly 10,400 members around the world.

O-3 As part of Ossining’s commitment to music, the Ossining High School Marching Band performed in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan.