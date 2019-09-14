Ossining School District Builds Community with Summer BLOCK Parties   

Hundreds danced, played games, picked up free books, ate healthy food prepared by chefs, and learned about community services at the Community BLOCK Parties sponsored by the Ossining School District and Police Department this summer.

The BLOCK Parties aim to build community and inform families about local resources, organizations and services, such as Teatown Reservation, the Ossining Public Library, Open Door Family Medical Centers and Neighbors Link, an organization that supports immigrants. Reading was a major theme at the events.

Members of the Police Department cooked up hamburgers and hotdogs for the crowds.

Feeding Westchester, a mobile food pantry, gave out fresh produce and meat while Ossining School District employees helped distribute the food.

Peter Pozo, mobile pantry coordinator for Feeding Westchester, was grateful for the volunteers’ help. “We need hands and we need passion, and passion is what we have here,” he said.