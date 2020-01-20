Ossining Middle School Students Perform Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

Anne M. Dorner Middle School students in Ossining mounted a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at Ossining High School on December 5 and 6. The show, based on the Broadway production of Aladdin, is about a street boy who finds a magic lamp with a genie and gets three wishes.

Twenty-four students were in the cast, and five were in the crew. Music teacher Michelle Ehrenreich was the director; math teacher Carol Haims was the assistant director; and Kirk Ehrenreich was the music director and pit conductor. Ossining High School students comprised the backstage crew.