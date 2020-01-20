Ossining

Ossining Middle School Students Perform Disney’s Aladdin Jr.

January 20, 2020
L-R Isir (Khemani Minter), Jasmine (Jamya Brown), Manal (Loretta Louis), and Rajah (Amanda Morales) from Aladdin Jr.

Anne M. Dorner Middle School students in Ossining mounted a production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr. at Ossining High School on December 5 and 6. The show, based on the Broadway production of Aladdin, is about a street boy who finds a magic lamp with a genie and gets three wishes. 

Jasmine (Jamya Brown), second from left, talks with her attendants – Isir (Khemani Minter), Manal (Loretta Louis) and Rajah (Amanda Morales) – about her need to marry soon in Aladdin Jr.

Twenty-four students were in the cast, and five were in the crew. Music teacher Michelle Ehrenreich was the director; math teacher Carol Haims was the assistant director; and Kirk Ehrenreich was the music director and pit conductor. Ossining High School students comprised the backstage crew. 

