Ossining Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting

On September 27, the Ossining PTA and Ossining Union Free School District (OUFSD) welcomed their new Little Free Libraries into the Ossining community with a ribbon cutting and reading ceremony. Members of the PTA and the PTA Little Free Library Committee in addition to OUFSD Staff and School Board members were on hand to read books and pass out books to students from Park School.

Park School students enjoyed snacks while listening to Carrieann Sipos (Director Of Elementary Teaching and Learning for OUFSD), Paige Chavez (Co-President Of the Ossining Early Childhood PTA) and Rorie Caparelli (President of AMD PTA) read the first books from the newly installed library. Rorie read an original book she wrote about her dog Ginger. Ginger even made a guest appearance and the kids got to meet her.

Superintendent Ray Sanchez along with Liz Feldman of the Ossining Town Council and Miriam Risko, President of the Ossining PTA Council cut the ribbon and 5th grade Roosevelt student Violet Miser sang the National Anthem.

The Little Free Libraries are now at Park School, Claremont School and Roosevelt School. Anyone in the community can grab a book at anytime. In addition, there will be monthly little free events on the 3rd Friday of every month at 4:30 at alternating libraries with community guest readers and seasonal activities. The schedule is on the Ossining Little Free Library Facebook Page. OUFSD is arranging for students to paint the libraries. All are encouraged to enjoy this great, new little editions to our community. “We hope these little libraries will create more readers and community connections here in Ossining. ” said Miriam Risko.

“These libraries are a great addition to our community. They will help to encourage and support reading in our students.” Said Rorie Caparelli.