Ossining Engineering Students Stay Afloat in Cardboard Boat Race

While swim practice continued in half of the town pool one afternoon in late May, on the other side students in Ossining High School teacher Douglas Albrecht’s Foundations of Engineering class did their best to stay afloat in homemade cardboard and duct tape boats.

Each had to paddle the length of the pool six times to complete the Cardboard Boat Race. The event was the culmination of a class project to design and build a vessel that would survive the trip.

Students included functional and decorative touches, from pontoons and fins to a yellow duck and a skull and crossbones.

Ninth-grader Yanick Pacheco said, “It worked out great. Only a little bit of water came in and splashed me.”

A second group of OHS students participated in the Cardboard Boat Race at the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center a week later.