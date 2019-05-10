Ossining Encourages Children to Become Lifelong Readers 

The Claremont School in Ossining expanded Reading Week into a month-long celebration in March. Third- and fourth-graders took part in activities each school day including a visit by children’s book author Kirby Larson; Drop Everything and Read; and Wear Your Words day.

For Dress as Your Favorite Book Character day, students dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland, the Harry Potter series, Peter Pan, The Bad Guys, The Geronimo Stilton series, Little Red Riding Hood and other stories and books. Third-grader Valentina Cordero carried around a small wand in honor of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series. Alison Yunga and four of her friends dressed in grey, wore cat ear headbands and drew whiskers on their faces in honor of Pusheen, a cartoon cat.

The dual language teachers dressed as different colors of crayon and did a dramatic reading (in English and Spanish) of The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt.

“It’s great when children get excited about the characters in the stories that they read and then bring them to life,” said Principal Kate Mathews who dressed as Mrs. Frizzle from the Magic School Bus series.

The school also had a PTA-sponsored book fair and a Community Book Read of El Deafo by Cece Bell about a deaf bunny.