Ossining Educator Awarded International Recognition Of ISTE Certification

Allison Bacon, Coordinator of Instructional Technology at Ossining Union Free School District, has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Certification.

The ISTE Certification is designed to help educators take the next steps in using technology for instruction—to move from simply integrating technology to focusing on pedagogy and high-impact learning. It is the only vendor-neutral, internationally recognized credential for educators who have demonstrated mastery of the Educators section of the ISTE Standards.

“As an ISTE Certified Educator and Community Leader, I now have access to a professional learning network of educators at the forefront of education technology from all over the world,” said Ms. Bacon.

Working with the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education (NYSCATE), Ms. Bacon completed the 14-week program of classes and course work, followed by a 6-month portfolio process. Her portfolio was then submitted and reviewed by ISTE officials.

“I was so excited to hear that my portfolio was approved—it was by far one of the most rigorous projects I’ve accomplished as an educator,” she said.

Becoming certified through the highly sought-after program demonstrates extensive knowledge in the standards set forth by ISTE. Currently, only 1500 educators worldwide can claim ISTE Certification status.

“By earning this exclusive accreditation, Ms. Bacon will have a major impact on our scholars,” said Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez. “The ISTE certification will inspire her to innovate learning and train our teachers in the highest technology standards, which will ultimately increase student engagement and achievement.”

Ms. Bacon now has access to work directly with ISTE staff and attend webinars hosted by industry leaders and edtech experts.

“Becoming ISTE certified pushes me to stay current and skilled in the edtech world,” she said. “Ossining students will benefit from my ability to assist with curriculum and planning and work directly with them in the classroom. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”