Ossining Children Active and Engaged in Outdoor Enrichment Program

Whether they spent time learning about fútsal, playing quarter notes on a roll-up keyboard, or doing pop culture-related math calculations, Ossining children had fun in the outdoor Saturday & Learn program in October.

At Brookside School Oct. 3, Assistant Principal Tony Toral introduced a modified version of the popular game to first- and second-graders. “It’s the fastest growing sport in the United States,” said Mr. Toral, who founded the NY Ecuador FC fútsal team and is a coach.

Bradley Chuchuca, 7, sped around the field in a blue uniform for his old soccer team and scored goals. He likes soccer and fútsal. “I like to play soccer because I like to kick the ball and I like running,” he said.

Parents said they appreciated the Saturday Explore & Learn classes. “It’s a great opportunity for kids to enjoy the outdoors and to interact with other kids the same ages,” Jannia Cavartas said while her son played fútsal.

At Roosevelt School, librarian Kevin Robinson of the Ossining Public Library taught a fun math class to students in grades 3-5. In one activity, they calculated estimates for answers to pop culture and nature questions, such as how many Nintendo Switch games there are and how much soccer player Lionel Messi will earn this year.

Fifth-grader Ramsey Canafe and his brother, third-grader Maxwell Canafe, said they enjoyed the class. “I liked the questions. It feels exciting,” Ramsey said. “And we learned new stuff.”

The district’s other Saturday Explore & Learn collaborators were Teatown Lake Reservation, the Mike Risko Music School, Neighbors Link, Pace University, the Ossining Historical Society Museum, UMAC in Briarcliff and the Crossover Yoga Project. The Ossining Matters foundation sponsored the program.