Ossining Book Buddies Foster a Love of Reading

The Ossining School District’s Book Buddy program is part of its campaign to promote summer reading so children don’t lose skills developed during the academic year.

Dozens of elementary school students and volunteers read together at the library during three weeks in August as a component of the district’s summer reading saturation campaign. Volunteers read to children in Nelson Park, Community BLOCK Parties, camps, and other locations. The Ossining Loves to Read Book Mobile was on the road all summer giving away books.

Helen Garcia, a retired teacher who lives in Ossining, saw the reading ability of students she worked with improve during their time together.

Vidal Abreu, another volunteer, said the Book Buddy program is a good way to get involved in the community. “I just want to help children along with their love of reading,” he said.