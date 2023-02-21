OHS Students Win Big at Prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Eight students in Ossining High School’s Cultural Arts program did exceedingly well at the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition program for creative teens. The program celebrates students locally and nationally with awards, exhibitions, publications, and scholarships.

The OHS students awarded for their outstanding artwork at this year’s exhibition include:

Sofia Chauca: Honorable Mention, Art Portfolio

Samara Davis: 2 Honorable Mentions, Design

Daniel Dorzbacher: Silver Key, Design and Gold Key, Design

Michelle Duque: Silver Key, Design

Michelson Navey: Silver Key, Playing Card Design

Justin Morocho: Honorable Mention, Digital Art

Breanna Tesorioa: Silver Key, Design

Cynthia Niola: Honorable Mention, Art Portfolio

“I’m so proud of these exceptional students, and to see their creative works celebrated in such a prestigious program is quite an honor,” said Kate Mathews, Director of Cultural Arts for the Ossining School District. “I’d like to thank Ossining Art Teachers Terrie Bentley, Yoojin Lin and Ron Whitehead for their dedication to our Cultural Arts program and their students.”

All student entries are considered for awards by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and, for nearly a century, have inspired bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country.