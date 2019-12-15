The Ossining High School Drama Club mounted a production of She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen on November 7-9. The story revolves around Agnes Evans, a recent college graduate who finds her late sister Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and learns about Tilly’s life through the fantasy world her sister loved.

Agnes learns “not only how to battle epic monsters, but how to grieve and face her own demons,” drama and English teacher Jessica Beattie wrote in the director’s note, adding that the play is a “surprisingly funny and sweet tale of friendship, loss and acceptance.”

About 50 students, including a cast of 21 and a crew of 28, were involved in the production. Brooklyn-based Neutral Chaos Combat coached actors on the fight scenes. OHS Art Teacher Yoojin Lin created original 3-D animation for the play’s prologue and epilogue.