NYSERDA Offers Funding for Electric School Bus Infrastructure

New York State Senator Peter Harckham announced today that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has made available funds to assist school districts in installing electric bus charging infrastructure. This grant funding is meant to expedite school districts efforts to meet the state mandate that all school buses in New York will be zero-emission by 2035 to help combat climate change and protect air quality.

“To increase our efforts in reducing greenhouse gases, we need to continue transitioning to zero emission vehicles, including school buses. Electric school buses are healthier for students and, in the long run, more cost-effective for school districts and taxpayers.” said Harckham, Chair of the Environmental Conservation Committee. “The time to ramp up our EV charging infrastructure statewide is now, however, and I applaud NYSERDA’s financial support for school districts that are working to convert their fleets to electric buses.”

Currently, most buses are diesel-powered. There is clear scientific evidence of negative effects of diesel on the human body, including asthma attacks, premature deaths and cancer. Children are especially vulnerable to poor air quality, as their brains and respiratory systems are still developing. The transition to a zero-emission school bus fleet will make for a cleaner environment and healthier New York, especially for children.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The amount of money a school district receives will be based on the number of electric buses a district currently has or is in the process of purchasing, with additional funding available for school districts in disadvantaged communities, as identified by the New York State Climate Justice Working Group.

Applications for NYSERDA’s electric bus infrastructure grant funding can be found online at nyserda.ny.gov