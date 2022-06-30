New York Medical College Hosts Annual Golf Tournament and Reception

On Monday, June 27, 2022, New York Medical College (NYMC) marked its annual Golf Tournament and Reception with a celebratory awards dinner at the Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York. Friends and supporters joined together for an incredible afternoon of golf, camaraderie and food.

More than 130 guests joined on the greens and at the dinner reception. Professional golfer Mathias Gronberg spent the day instructing and entertaining golfers on the sixteenth hole. The event was a success in meeting NYMC’s fundraising goals thanks to this wonderful community. Proceeds from the day will help NYMC provide critical financial resources for amazing students and the Clinical Skills and Simulation Center.

The outing was supported by sponsor and event honoree David E. Asprinio, M.D., chair and professor of clinical orthopedic surgery,. Other sponsors included California Bank and Trust, Dee Delbello, Joseph Mark, Ruben Medina and Stephen J. Nicholas, M.D. ’86; Friend Sponsors Boston Children’s Health Physicians New York & Connecticut, Eric Choe, M.D., ’88, NextGen, Reeham Neshiwat, M.D., Pavarini, Ronald F. Poe, The Flatley Charitable Fund, WMC Health and Daniel Zelazny, M.D.; and Golf Cart Sponsors, Paris International, Pavarini, and UnitedHealthcare.