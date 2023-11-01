New York Medical College Honors Faculty and Alumni at Annual Founder’s Dinner

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, New York Medical College (NYMC) hosted its annual Founder’s Dinner at Marina Del Rey in the Bronx. The annual fundraising event brought together more than 300 academic, health care, business and community stakeholders to celebrate NYMC’s distinguished leaders and their impactful and transformative achievements. Proceeds of the evening will directly benefit NYMC students through scholarships and important initiatives, and further NYMC’s mission to educate the next generation of physicians and health care providers, and support life-saving biomedical research.

“We continue to look forward to our annual Founder’s Dinner where the NYMC community can come together to honor the College’s accomplishments over the past year and acknowledge leaders who have had a positive influence on our students and the medical community,” said Edward C. Halperin, M.D., M.A., chancellor, and chief executive officer of NYMC. “The immense support from all the gala’s attendees is highly valued and appreciated. Together we are nourishing trailblazing biomedical research as well as sustaining the next generation of graduates through the scholarship funds raised.”

Most notably honoring, Matthew A. Pravetz, O.F.M., Ph.D. ’88, professor emeritus of cell biology and anatomy, and Alan B. Rosenthal, D.M.D., adjunct assistant clinical professor of dental medicine and trustee at NYMC, and assistant dean of community outreach and global health at Touro College of Dental Medicine, with Distinguished and Service Leadership Awards. The awards honor individuals whose careers and contributions to health care, science and our communities have profoundly impacted the practice of medicine and have added immeasurable prestige to the College.

The event was emceed by Vilma E. Bordonaro, M.B.A. chief of staff, NYMC, and Mill Etienne, M.D. ’02, M.P.H., FAAN, FAES, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, associate dean for student affairs and associate professor of neurology and medicine, NYMC.

“As always, it was a pleasure to credit and commemorate our distinguished award recipients,” said Bess J. Chazhur, M.S., chief development officer and executive director of alumni relations. “This year’s event raised over $350K toward the endowment and other important student initiatives at NYMC. We recognize and thank our more than generous donors for their contributions.”

Presenters throughout the evening included: